Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

In other Open Lending news, CEO Jessica E. Buss acquired 12,975 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,640.78. This represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

