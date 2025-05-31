Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

