Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

