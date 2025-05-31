Oppenheimer Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $15.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

