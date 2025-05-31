Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $99.25 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

