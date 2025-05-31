PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 874,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 678,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

