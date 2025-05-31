Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

PARA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 180,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

