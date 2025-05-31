PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 435.12% from the company’s current price.

PepGen Stock Down 10.5%

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.39. PepGen has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PepGen

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,913 shares in the company, valued at $119,499.95. This trade represents a 66.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in PepGen by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

