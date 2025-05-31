Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last ninety days. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PR opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

