Philippe Boisseau Acquires 1,222 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.54 ($2,581.46).

Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,230 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £1,943.40 ($2,614.91).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,270 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.60 ($2,529.06).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 158.35 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 161.45 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

