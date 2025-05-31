Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Phreesia worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 83.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $88,518.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.