Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.