Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

