Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,486 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.