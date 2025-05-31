Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Post worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

