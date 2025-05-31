ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 17,097 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.3%

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Group

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.