ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,519.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

