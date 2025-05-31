ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $80.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FIVE opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

