ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of FuboTV worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FuboTV by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 177,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

