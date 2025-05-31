ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,306 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,939.30. This trade represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of PDFS opened at $17.63 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

