ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

