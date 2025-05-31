ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,447 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 637,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,598,470. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,424 shares of company stock worth $3,461,731 over the last ninety days. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

