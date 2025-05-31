ProShare Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after buying an additional 155,736 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,094,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 235,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ouster by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ouster by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 602,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 320,742 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of OUST stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.