ProShare Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period.

BKD stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

