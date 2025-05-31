ProShare Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 148,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NYSE:AMN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

