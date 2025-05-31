ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $4,435,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $317,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,708.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

