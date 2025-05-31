ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coastal Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CCB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Coastal Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.