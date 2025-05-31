ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

OBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

OBK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

