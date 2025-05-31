ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

