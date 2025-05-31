ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,450 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 713,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 142,743 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.9%

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

