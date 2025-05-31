ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,898,447.85. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

