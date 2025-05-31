ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,024 shares of company stock worth $3,466,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.7%

UTI stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

