ProShares Bitcoin ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 879,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 65,142 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BITO stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,237,000 after buying an additional 511,032 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,260.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,653,000 after buying an additional 4,939,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

