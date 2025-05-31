Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $3.25 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,594,540 shares in the company, valued at $350,200,849.60. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715. 28.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

