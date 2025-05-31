Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Prothena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Prothena has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prothena by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144,737 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

