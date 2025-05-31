Q2 Earnings Estimate for DKS Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2027 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after buying an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $241,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.