Q2 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $427,638.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,649.85. This represents a 13.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

