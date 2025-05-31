Q2 EPS Estimate for Denali Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

