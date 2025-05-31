Q2 EPS Estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVID. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.78.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

