Q2 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Lowered by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$231.96 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$156.31 and a 1-year high of C$245.55. The firm has a market cap of C$31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$201.10.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total transaction of C$164,432.82. Also, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.