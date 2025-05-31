Q2 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Reduced by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.71 million.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

