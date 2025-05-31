Q2 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Reduced by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 113,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

