Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

