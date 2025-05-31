Raymond James Expects Reduced Earnings for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.24. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $178.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,495 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $12,280,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 988,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,183,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

