Raymond James Has Negative View of Ivanhoe Mines Q2 Earnings

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.38.

IVN stock opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.79 and a 1-year high of C$20.95. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

