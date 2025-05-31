Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,196 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9%

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

