REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $8.68 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

