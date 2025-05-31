Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:AEP Q2 Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AEP stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.13.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

