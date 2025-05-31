Reviewing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 4.23% 13.92% 8.40% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qiagen and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 7 3 0 2.30 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $48.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.80%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Qiagen.

This table compares Qiagen and Genfit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.00 billion 5.01 $83.59 million $0.40 112.83 Genfit $67.00 million 3.27 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit.

Volatility and Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Genfit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

