Reviewing Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Bilibili are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Bilibili”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.72 million 0.09 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Bilibili $28.17 billion 0.27 -$187.34 million ($0.20) -90.85

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -5.01% -8.23% -3.60%

Volatility and Risk

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili 0 3 10 2 2.93

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $21.24, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

Bilibili beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

