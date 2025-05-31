Robert Anthony Sheffrin Buys 30,000 Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Anthony Sheffrin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,182.99).

Atome Stock Down 6.6%

ATOM opened at GBX 48.13 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.34. Atome Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.20).

Atome Company Profile

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

